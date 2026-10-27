Double the screens...apparently, double the problems!!!

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Apple’s new iPhone Duo is on display during the “Surprise and Shine” event at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, on September 9, 2026 in Cupertino, California. The event featured Apple product announcements and was Apple CEO John Ternus’s first keynote address in his new role. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

I seriously considered buying one of these before I made the rational decision to just go with the new 18 ProMax (thank goodness) but for some reason, a LOT of people BEGGED for a modern, foldable phone. But they didn’t actually want it to look like their old folding phone from 2005, with its cracked screen.

The iPhone Duo was officially released last Friday, starting at $1,999... and even though it’s just a FEW DAYS OLD, people are already complaining that the Duo’s screen is CRACKING.

Buyers around the world are experiencing the same thing: They take their wildly expensive new phone out of the box, open and close it, hear a “crack,” and then they look down at the screen.

The Duo display has gone haywire . . . with one line extending down the crease and another perpendicular line across the screen.

This is literally happening on DAY ONE. One person said it happened just six hours after they bought it . . . another person hadn’t even made it through the set up yet . . . and another person noticed it as they were DRIVING AWAY FROM THE APPLE STORE. Well then...

Apple released this statement: “The response to iPhone Duo from early users has been incredibly positive . . .

“But we are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement.”

So far, it’s hard to tell how widespread the issue is . . . because there are many A.I.-generated images of cracked iPhone Duos being shared online.

And some people are even loading wallpapers with fake cracked lines onto their iPhone Duo to spread misinformation . . . or to be a jokester.

So it could be a faulty batch or two . . . OR it could be a design flaw. And if it DOES turn out to be the latter, this could turn into a MAJOR mess.