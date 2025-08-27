Elizabeth Banks to play Karen Read in limited series Prime Video is developing

Elizabeth Banks attends Prime Video's 'The Better Sister' New York City premiere on May 20, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks is set to star in a limited series based on the Karen Read trial.

The upcoming show will star Banks in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Banks will also executive produce through her own Brownstone Productions.

Prime Video is developing the potential limited series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, and The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner and writer Justin Noble.

ABC Audio has reached out to Prime Video for comment.

The series is set to explore “society’s obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy, and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions,” according to its official logline.

It will be based on the podcast Karen, which comes from Law & Crime and Wondery.

Read and her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, have signed a different deal and will develop a scripted version of her case with LBI Entertainment, the company that produced the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.

