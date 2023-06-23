Erin Foley | Honoree for June 23rd, 2023

Erin was nominated by her father, Jeffrey Foley, who said “I nominate my daughter Erin Foley. She works at a hospital in Daytona Beach and has worked there throughout the pandemic. She never calls out sick and works to help the patients no matter what the condition of the world around her. She is very dedicated to her job and her patients and does it with a smile and no complaints.”

Erin, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets for the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

