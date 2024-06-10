Ever Seen Eddie’s ‘Eruption’ Played On A Violin? It Actually Rocks And You Can Watch It Here

Stumbled across this video on Instagram and thought it would sound like a violin trying to play Eddie Van Halen’s iconic Eruption. It doesn’t! It sounds almost exactly like Eddie playing Eruption! Even down to the dives and finger tapping. This violinist, Nina M DiGregorio plays a 7 string fretted violin, which is uncommon in itself, but she also uses distortion effects and reverb, and can replicate the dives and sounds of the original in a way I didn’t think I’d be hearing. Check it out:

©2024 Cox Media Group