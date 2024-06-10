Ever Seen Eddie’s ‘Eruption’ Played On A Violin? It Actually Rocks And You Can Watch It Here

Eddie Van Halen ddie Van Halen, of the group Van Halen, performs onstage in 1979 at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

By Ethan

Stumbled across this video on Instagram and thought it would sound like a violin trying to play Eddie Van Halen’s iconic Eruption. It doesn’t! It sounds almost exactly like Eddie playing Eruption! Even down to the dives and finger tapping. This violinist, Nina M DiGregorio plays a 7 string fretted violin, which is uncommon in itself, but she also uses distortion effects and reverb, and can replicate the dives and sounds of the original in a way I didn’t think I’d be hearing. Check it out:

