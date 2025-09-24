Everclear Is Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of ‘Sparkle And Fade" So I Called Art To Check In

This is clearly a much older photo of the both of us.

Everclear’s 2nd album, and 1st major label release Sparkle and Fade, was released in 1995. So this year is the 30th anniversary of a landmark album for 90’s alternative rock with the song that catapulted the band to worldwide success, Santa Monica.

Art Alexakis has the band on a world tour through the end of 2025, and even into parts of 2026 to celebrate. So I called Art to talk about a 3 decade career and more.

And since the band officially formed in 1992, 3 years ago on the band’s 30th anniversary they released a video retrospective on their YouTube channel of their fantastic life as a band.

You can see Everclear on this anniversary tour at multiple Florida gigs including in Clearwater at the Capital Theatre October 8th, and Orlando at The Plaza Live the day before on October 7th. Click the links for tickets.