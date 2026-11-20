Everything else is expensive...why not add DEATH to the list!! GEEZ!!!

Everyone knows the cost of living has been going WAY up for a while now. Groceries, gas, rent/mortgage...EVERYTHING. And now, we can even add death to the list!! Losing a loved one is hard enough. But then come the bills . . . and it gets even worse.

A new report says funeral costs have jumped 310% since 1986. The average funeral now costs $7,726. But things like a cemetery plot and headstone can easily push the total past $10,000. It’s gotten so bad that 37% of families that paid for funerals last year went into debt.

It’s extra tough because families are having to make those tough decisions on very short notice.

And what’s worse, they found that only 18% of funeral homes list prices on their websites. So, they’re recommending passing a law that requires funeral homes to post itemized prices online. This will make it easier to compare prices and know what you’re getting into ahead of time.