“On Fire At 40″ Watch Jon Anderson Talk The Yes Album “90125” Turning 40

1983 was a great year for Rock albums, in 2023 we find ourselves 40 years away from that.

With “On Fire At 40″ we take some time to speak to artists and band members about their albums celebrating this signifcant anniversary.

Each month we’ll speak to a different artist or band member about their album.

This month we speak with Jon Anderson of Yes about their album “90125″ turning 40.

The album was released November 11th, 1983.

Jon was a bit surprised when we told him the album turns 40 this year.

He spoke with us about what he was involved in when he got the call from Chris Squire to become part of the project.

Jon mentioned how loved the music upon his first listen to it.

Jon discussed his thoughts on the bands only #1 hit “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”.

Part of our conversation involved what the experience was like for a band not known for being singles driven to have a #1 single.

We even took time to speak about where the album’s name came from.

Watch below as Jon talks “90125″ with us and below that, check out some videos from the album.

