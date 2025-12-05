For the First Time Ever Twisted Sister Will Play Alaska. But Will They Play Here?

Twisted Sister
By Ethan

Twisted Sister have apparently never played the biggest state in America, but that’s about to change.

While I could easily make state fair jokes, I would assume that if TS is playing a state fair on this tour, its probably also the biggest state fair in the US. The biggest state, the biggest state fair.

But the question remains, what other US cities will get the rare and final Twisted Sister tour dates?

Who knows. Alaska is the only US date posted so far, all the other announced dates are outside the states. So that means their coming, we just don’t know yet.

