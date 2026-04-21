Five famous albums that were all recorded in less than a week

Some bands take forever to complete an album, like Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” or the 15 years it took GnR to complete “Chinese Democracy.”

On the flip side, some bands are just cranking out the hits in the studio and next thing you know, they have a complete album ready to go.

Here are five famous artists that completed an album and had it ready to release in a week or less:

1. “Please Please Me” by The Beatles (1963)

2. “Led Zeppelin” their self-titled album Led Zeppelin (1969)

4. “Ramones” from the Ramones (1976)

4. “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath (1970)

5. “The Doors” from The Doors (1967)

Clearly they didn’t spend extra time coming up with the name of the album, since 4 of the 5 are all self-titled. But nonetheless, we got some great music from all those albums that took less than a week to complete.

If you want to check out a few more artists that completed albums in a week or less, Metal Floss has three more you can see here.