Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” of the band reuniting in 2027

Musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were both members of Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s.

By Jay Edwards

Are the rumors true? Or show we say, “Rumours?

Fleetwood Mac will celebrate 50 years of their album “Rumours” in 2027 and according to Yardbarker, there are talks to create a TV show and a one-off concert to mark the 50th anniversary.

If the band does reunite, it could include the concert in 2027, as well as a television special, and a behind-the-scenes documentary revisiting the making of the 1977 record.

If it does happen, the reunion would be the band’s first since 2019 and would pay tribute to the late Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

According to The Sun, drummer Mick Fleetwood is leading the efforts to bring the surviving members of the band back together. which include Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

