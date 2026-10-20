Florida is home to 3 of the most ‘Haunted Cities’

If you’re looking to go on a ghost tour or have someone scare the hell out of you this Halloween, you’ve come to the right place: Florida!

Florida is home to three of the most haunted cities in America, but I feel like they left one off the list.

For some reason, Cassadaga didn’t make the list of the 74 Spookiest Cities in America, according to Vivint.

They based their rankings on ghost sightings, haunted buildings and homes, ghost tours and spiritual shops and coming in at #1 was Virginia City, Nevada.

While Cassadaga surprisingly didn’t make the list, three other Florida cities did.

#71 Key West, FL

#42 Gulf Breeze, FL

#14 St. Augustine, FL

Here’s their list of the Top 10 Spookiest Cities:

1. Virginia City, Nevada (It’s a former mining town with a spooky past and quite a few paranormal businesses nearby.)

2. Tombstone, Arizona

3. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

4. Galena, Illinois

5. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

6. Cape May, New Jersey

7. Estes Park, Colorado

8. Austin, Texas

9. Los Angeles, California

10. Weston, West Virginia