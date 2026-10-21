The Flying Car has been announced...but would you ride in one?

I guess the first question would be, Can you AFFORD to own one...or would you just be satisfied with taking a ride?

People have been talking about flying cars for DECADES, and yet, there’s been virtually ZERO development on that . . . until recently, when Elon Musk unveiled what he claims could become the first flying car.

So a new poll asked, “Would you personally want to ride in a flying car, if you had the opportunity?” 18% of people say they “definitely would” ... and another 23% say they probably would.

27% say they “definitely would NOT” . . . and another 19% say they probably wouldn’t. 12% say they’re “not sure.” (They’re like the people who wait in line for a roller coaster . . . but bail before they get up to the front.)

The demographic MOST into it are: Young men living down South. Duh...these are the same guys who start a fatal story with “Hey y’all..watch this!

The demographic LEAST into it are: Old folks. Anyone over 65. Most of them are like, “Heck, no!” But, to be fair, 13% of Boomers say they’d “definitely” do it.

Will it actually happen though? 36% of people say flying cars WILL be widespread in the U.S., at some point. Another 48% don’t think it will ever be a mainstream thing. 18% aren’t sure.

Will it be a good thing? 13% of people say it would have a positive effect on society . . . 40% say it would have a negative effect . . . 25% say it would be more “neutral” . . . and 23% aren’t sure.