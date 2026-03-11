Forbes names the world’s 20 celebrity billionaires

Each of us spends hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars on concert tickets, movie tickets, sports and celebrity branded fashion every year. So, it’s no wonder these 20 celebrities are all billionaires.
But which ones are the wealthiest and what are they selling, other than concert tickets or perfume? Forbes came out with a list of twenty celebrity billionaires and here’s how they rank:
1. Steven Spielberg: $7.1 billion
2. George Lucas: $5.2 billion
3. Michael Jordan: $4.3 billion
4. Vincent McMahon: $3.6 billion
5. Oprah Winfrey: $3.2 billion
6. Jay-Z: $2.8 billion
7. Taylor Swift: $2 billion
8. Kim Kardashian: $1.9 billion
9. Peter Jackson: $1.9 billion
10. Magic Johnson: $1.6 billion
11. Tiger Woods: $1.5 billion
12. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf: $1.5 billion
13. Tyler Perry: $1.4 billion
14. LeBron James: $1.4 billion
15. Bruce Springsteen: $1.2 billion
16. Arnold Schwarzenegger: $1.2 billion
17. Jerry Seinfeld: $1.1 billion
18. Tennis star Roger Federer: $1.1 billion
19. James Cameron: $1.1 billion
20. Rihanna: $1 billion