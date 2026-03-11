Forbes names the world’s 20 celebrity billionaires

FILE PHOTO: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game. Jordan has finalized the sale of the Hornets.

Each of us spends hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars on concert tickets, movie tickets, sports and celebrity branded fashion every year. So, it’s no wonder these 20 celebrities are all billionaires.

But which ones are the wealthiest and what are they selling, other than concert tickets or perfume? Forbes came out with a list of twenty celebrity billionaires and here’s how they rank:

1. Steven Spielberg: $7.1 billion

2. George Lucas: $5.2 billion

3. Michael Jordan: $4.3 billion

4. Vincent McMahon: $3.6 billion

5. Oprah Winfrey: $3.2 billion

6. Jay-Z: $2.8 billion

7. Taylor Swift: $2 billion

8. Kim Kardashian: $1.9 billion

9. Peter Jackson: $1.9 billion

10. Magic Johnson: $1.6 billion

11. Tiger Woods: $1.5 billion

12. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf: $1.5 billion

13. Tyler Perry: $1.4 billion

14. LeBron James: $1.4 billion

15. Bruce Springsteen: $1.2 billion

16. Arnold Schwarzenegger: $1.2 billion

17. Jerry Seinfeld: $1.1 billion

18. Tennis star Roger Federer: $1.1 billion

19. James Cameron: $1.1 billion

20. Rihanna: $1 billion