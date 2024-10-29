Foreigner extends "Farewell Tour" dates and includes original band members

PHOTOS: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up star power to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more Lou Gramm of Foreigner performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In case you haven’t heard, some of the original members of Foreigner are getting back on stage to play some shows! The band just announced they’re extending their “Farewell Tour” dates to include Rick Wills, Al Greenwood and Lou Gramm on select shows.

Their recent post on Instagram says, “FOREIGNER has extended its Farewell Tour to include a celebration of the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join select shows, starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, frequent guests of FOREIGNER, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Visit ForeignerOnline.com for the full list of dates.”

Foreigner’s dates in Florida include:

Mar 13 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

Mar 15 Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

Mar 16 St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre



