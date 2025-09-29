Free TB Lightning Watch Party, Free Concert, AND a Free Skate? I’m In, Are You?

If you’re a central Florida hockey fan then I’ll assume you’re a Bolts fan. Yes, you could be a Panthers fan, they are a great team and Stanley Cup champions. But for me, its the Tampa Bay Lightning all the way. And this is one of the reasons why.

To celebrate the new partnership with Benchmark International, thus the name change from Amalie Arena to Benchmark International Arena, the Bolts are throwing a free Open House party and everyone is invited. BUT, you do have to claim a ticket while they last. So click these links and get your ASAP!

Here’s what the party includes:

The watch party happens Friday October 17th, as the Bolts take on the Red Wings and you can watch the whole game from inside the arena on Lightning Vision (that’s their huge screens hanging from the rafters).

The free concert is Maren Morris on Saturday October 18th in the arena.

And to wrap up the weekend for the whole family, there’s a free public skate Sunday October 20th opening at 9 am, and then a free matinee screening of Disney Pixar’s Inside Out on Lightning Vision in the arena.

Here’s the full press release with links and more info:

VINIK SPORTS GROUP, BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL INVITE TAMPA BAY TO “OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND” AT BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL ARENA Free Celebration Includes Maren Morris Concert, Lightning Watch Party, Arena Food Tasting, Public Skate and Family Movie Night

TAMPA BAY – Vinik Sports Group, in partnership with Benchmark International, is thrilled to welcome the Tampa Bay community to Benchmark International Arena for a three-day, weekend-long “Open House” celebration, Friday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 19. The arena, home to the Tampa Bay Lightning and a hub for world-class entertainment, will host free events designed to connect with the community and showcase the arena’s many offerings.

“Benchmark International Arena belongs to Tampa Bay,” said Steve Griggs, CEO of Vinik Sports Group. “This Open House is about inviting everyone across the Bay Area to experience what makes this building and our community so special.”

The weekend will feature something for everyone. Festivities begin Friday night with a Lightning Watch Party as the Bolts take on the Detroit Red Wings at 6:00 p.m. Fans can gather in the arena to cheer on the Bolts on Lightning Vision. Guests can also enjoy OVG’s (Oak View Group) Taste of Tampa, a culinary showcase highlighting arena food partners and local flavors from OVG’s in-house culinary team.

Saturday evening, Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris brings her powerhouse vocals to the arena for a free concert at 7:00 p.m. as the headliner of the Open House Weekend.

On Sunday morning, families can lace up their skates for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to skate on the same ice as the Lightning, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The weekend concludes that afternoon with a community movie screening of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out at 4:30 p.m.

With family-friendly pricing on food and beverages and open access to the arena, the Open House highlights Vinik Sports Group and Benchmark International’s dedication to making events accessible and enjoyable for the entire Tampa Bay community.

Events Schedule

Friday, Oct. 17 at 6:00 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party + Taste of Tampa

Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. – Maren Morris Concert

Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m. – Public Skate

Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. – Inside Out Movie Screening

Free tickets for each event are available now at gofevo.com/group/openhouseweekend. Advanced parking passes can be reserved through ParkWhiz.com. For full details, visit benchmarkintlarena.com/openhouse or call 813.301.2500.