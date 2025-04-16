Game Show Host Wink Martindale dies at 91

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Wink Martindale is seen at the Coby display at Distinctive Assets At The 2006 TV Land Awards gifting lounge at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

If you grew up watching game shows like me, you certainly know the name Wink Martindale. From “Tic Tac Dough” to “High Rollers,” Win’s radio and TV career spanned more than 70 years and the man was a true legend.

According to his official Facebook page, Wink passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by family after a battle with lymphoma.

It's with a very sad and heavy heart that we here at Wink Martindale Games have to report the passing of the legendary... Posted by Wink Martindale on Tuesday, April 15, 2025



