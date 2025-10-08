Gene Simmons hospitalized after car accident

Relativity Media's "Haywire" Premiere Co-Hosted By Playboy - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Musician Gene Simmons arrives at Relativity Media's premiere of "Haywire" co-hosted by Playboy held at DGA Theater on January 5, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media) (Frazer Harrison)
By Jay Edwards

Let’s start with the good news...

Gene is already back home after being sent to the hospital after being involved in a car crash on Tuesday. According to his wife, Shannon Tweed, Gene is back home recovering.

The scary part is that it sounds like Gene passed out while behind the wheel which caused him to crash into a parked car in Malibu.

According to People, Simmons told authorities that he either passed out or fainted while driving down the PCH.

NBC4 identified the driver as Simmons, which reported that his SUV “careened across several lanes of traffic” before hitting the parked car.

Gene was transported to the hospital by LA County Fire for treatment. However, it sounds like he’s ok, a rep for Gene said he’s already back at work.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!