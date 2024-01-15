Get ready for the Emmys! 'Succession' leads as strike-delayed awards show airs Monday night

The 75th annual Emmy Awards will finally air Monday night on Fox.

Originally meant to air in September, the awards show was postponed due to this year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As announced in July, HBO's Succession leads the pack with 27 nominations in the Drama category, achieving a historic first: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Succession, which ended its four-season run on May 28 of last year, has already earned 13 Emmys.

HBO dominated the nominations: The Last of Us got the second-most nominations with 24, just ahead of the network's The White Lotus, with 23 nods.

That said, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso was the most-nominated comedy, picking up 21. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Former black-ish star and 11-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson will host the live ceremony, which airs January 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

