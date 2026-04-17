Gianna Tantillo|Honoree for April 17th, 2026

Gianna Tantillo was nominated by her father Joe who said, “My Daughter is 25 years old and she is a Nurse for Advent Health Pediatric oncology department and she is very devoted to all of the kids that she takes care of. She has been caring for kids since she was 12 years old she is a real life Florence Nightingale. Her passion for her job is endless and she will do anything to care for her kids. I would love to see her honored to win. Thank you.”

Gianna, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage.

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