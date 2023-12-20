Glenn Hughes Doing Classic Deep Purple Will Rock Florida In February, March, & April

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple attends the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes is coming back to Florida next year. Glenn will be performing classic Deep Purple in February when he hits 6 different Florida cities:

Ft. Lauderdale Feb 23rd,

Clearwater Feb. 24th,

Ft. Myers Feb. 27th,

Melbourne Feb. 28th,

and 2 different cruises out of Miami: The Monsters Of Rock Cruise March 2-7th,

and the On The Blue Cruise April 5-10th.

Click any link to grab tickets for the show. E’nuff Z’nuff will be opening the show, along with Bad Marriage.

Here’s my interview with Glenn from before his previous show in Clearwater a few months back.

