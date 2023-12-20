Glenn Hughes Doing Classic Deep Purple Will Rock Florida In February, March, & April

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes is coming back to Florida next year. Glenn will be performing classic Deep Purple in February when he hits 6 different Florida cities:
and 2 different cruises out of Miami: The Monsters Of Rock Cruise March 2-7th,
and the On The Blue Cruise April 5-10th.
Click any link to grab tickets for the show. E’nuff Z’nuff will be opening the show, along with Bad Marriage.
Here’s my interview with Glenn from before his previous show in Clearwater a few months back.
©2023 Cox Media Group