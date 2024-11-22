Good luck to the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship Game

Whether you’re a big soccer fan or not, it’s time to get behind our team, the Orlando Pride! These ladies finished the regular season with a league-best record of 18-2-6 and after beating Kansas City at home last weekend 3-2, they now advance to the league championship!

The Pride will face the Washington Spirit in Kansas City Saturday night at 8pm for the title of National Champions!

The Pride beat Washington in both regular season match-ups earlier this year, so let’s hope they can 3-peat with one more BIG win!

If (more like when) the Orlando Pride win on Saturday, this would be make the Pride Orlando’s first major league champion among its professional sports teams.

You can cheer on the Pride Saturday night at 8pm on CBS.



