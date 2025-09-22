Grammy award-winner Randy Jackson on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Children Mending Heart's 7th Annual Empathy Rocks Fundraiser - Red Carpet MALIBU, CA - JUNE 14: TV personality Randy Jackson attends the Children Mending Heart's 7th Annual Empathy Rocks Fundraiser on June 14, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images) (David Buchan/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

He’s been on stage playing with Journey...

He’s written and produced music for some of the biggest names in the industry, like Mariah Carey, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Grammy Award? Yes, he’s got one of those, too!

And now Randy Jackson gets to add “Played a round of Brandi -vs- Randy” to his resume, right there next to being on “American Idol” and “Celebrity Name That Tune.”

Randy took on Brandi and let’s just say someone got swept! Have a listen to Randy Jackson on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

