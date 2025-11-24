Great White’s Mark Kendall diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer

Unfortunately we got some sad news from Great White guitarist Mark Kendall. Mark went to Facebook to announce he has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

Mark did add some good news, that his first scan shows his tumor is shrinking. “I only had to do 3 radiation treatments which is a good thing! To be clear, I don’t need any financial help but I’ll take prayers & encouragement!”

Mark added, “I’m gonna fight this thing and be okay. People in my support group were diagnosed with my exact issue up to 20 yrs ago, so that is encouraging! Blessings All!”

Wishing you all the best, Mark! Prayers sent your way brother!