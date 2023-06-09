Greg Hughes | Honoree for June 9th, 2023

Greg Hughes

Greg was nominated by his wife, Jacki Hughes, who said “I would like to nominate my husband Greg Hughes. Greg is a K9 officer for the city of Melbourne. September 9, 2022 he was shot in the line of duty while at a call for service at a Melbourne hotel. Luckily his bullet proof vest protected him from sustaining serious injury. He went back to work 2 weeks later and continues to serve today. I nominate Greg for his bravery and continued service. Thank you for your consideration.”

Greg is pictured above with Gunny!

Greg, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a pair of tickets for Bret Michaels Parti-Gras at Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater on August 4th, 2023.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!