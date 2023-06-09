Greg Hughes | Honoree for June 9th, 2023

Greg was nominated by his wife, Jacki Hughes, who said “I would like to nominate my husband Greg Hughes. Greg is a K9 officer for the city of Melbourne. September 9, 2022 he was shot in the line of duty while at a call for service at a Melbourne hotel. Luckily his bullet proof vest protected him from sustaining serious injury. He went back to work 2 weeks later and continues to serve today. I nominate Greg for his bravery and continued service. Thank you for your consideration.”

Greg is pictured above with Gunny!

Greg, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a pair of tickets for Bret Michaels Parti-Gras at Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater on August 4th, 2023.

