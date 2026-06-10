Have you missed a BIG moment because of your phone?

Lets face it - these days, you live by technology in your hand at every moment. You shop for clothes, groceries, interact with your “circle” of friends - You can’t even go to a sporting event, concert, or wedding without seeing people with their heads buried in their phones.

Like the tv commercial says, “you have to post everything...because whats worth doing needs validation” right?

In a new survey, 1 in 10 adults admit that they’ve missed a once-in-a-lifetime moment . . . because they were too busy messing around on their phone.

46% admit they’ve scrolled during situations where they should have been present, like a birthday party, a family gathering, or while “sightseeing.”

52% of people say they’ve been so distracted by their phone, they’ve had to rewind a movie or TV show to figure out what’s going on.

66% admit that they’ll sometimes pick up their phone, without a clear reason . . . and 47% wish they could “reclaim the time they’ve wasted on their smartphone.”

I say make a point to put down the phone every once in a while. You’re family, friends, and even pets deserve 2 minutes of your time!