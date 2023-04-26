Hear The Original Demos For ‘Jump’ From An Interview With Eddie Van Halen In The Early 80′s

Eddie Van Halen, 1982 NYC Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on the Hide Your Sheep Tour, at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 8th October 1982. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images) (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

By Ethan

In an early recorded interview with Eddie Van Halen and a journalist whose name I cannot find, Eddie played a bunch of early demos he’d been working on and recording to dictaphone. This interview is from 1982, a full 2 years before Jump would become their biggest chart topping hit to date. In this interview Eddie is just rolling through a tape recorder he’d dropped a bunch of ideas onto. And when the topic comes around to synthesizers he plays what is clearly the basis for Jump, if not basically the whole song. Around 2:18 the conversation turns to keyboards, at around 2:40 you can hear a synth beat kick in and shortly after you hear the keyboard bridge from the song. Keep playing and around 3:54 is when Ed first plays the key intro that is recognized around the universe. Of course this is 1982, being played from a tape recorder, through a phone, and then re-recorded onto a different tape recorder, so the quality isn’t great, but its a captures moment in time and a piece of musical history we all share together.

I really dig the end where Eddie talks about meeting Frank Zappa, teaching Frank’s son Dweezil how to play guitar, and even Moon Unit’s song Valley Girl.

