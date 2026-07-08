Hear the reason why Thomas Dolby got Brandi grounded when she was a teenager

Thomas Dolby performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

You know Thomas Dolby from the monster hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” right? However, did you know Thomas Dolby is also a genius that spent many years working in Silicon Valley? But wait, there’s more...

Did you know that Thomas Dolby also uses an alias to play synthesizer on some of the biggest rock albums of all-time? Guaranteed you’ve listened to these artists over and over, not realizing that was Thomas Dolby on the synth.

And let’s not forget that Thomas got Brandi grounded when she was a teenager. Why? Have a listen below to find out how he got her in trouble.

Thomas Dolby is headlining the “Totally Tubular Festival” coming to St. Pete on 8/12 at Ferg’s. You can check out the full lineup and get tickets HERE.