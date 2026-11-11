Holiday prep is coming. Do you argue about who’s doing what or are you like me?

A lot of families argue over WHO will be hosting holiday gatherings . . . and usually it’s because multiple people WANT to be the host...(I’m assuming...I just need to know where I’ll be eating on any given holiday :-) ) But just remember: If you consider the FULL picture . . . hosting kinda sucks.

According to a new report, holiday hosts spend an average of 20 HOURS cleaning before and after a gathering. That’s more than two full work days...just to get the place ready for triple F’s (Friends, Family, and Freeloaders...hey...that’s me!)

About HALF of hosts say they spend more time cleaning than actually enjoying their guests’ company.

35% of people say they find hosting to be a stressful experience . . . especially when it comes to cooking (37%) and cleaning (25%) before guests arrive.

When hosts were asked how they could alleviate some of this chaos, the top responses were: “Be better at asking their family for help” (37%) and “planning ahead to split the cleaning and prep into different days” (31%).