The Holiday that DOES’T have specific tunes dedicated to it...now it does? Ehh...You Decide

FILE PHOTO: It is time for turkey hotlines to answer all your cooking questions.

There are practically no “Thanksgiving” songs, so “Collider” decided to rank a list of the 10 best classic rock songs that encapsulate the holiday with themes of thankfulness, food, and loved ones...sort of. Not really sure what kind of “loved” ones we’re talking about with #2! HAHA! I definitely can get on board with some of these selections, but admittedly, I never heard of the last one.

Here they are:

1. “The Thanksgiving Song”, Adam Sandler (1992)

2. “Cherry Pie”, Warrant (1990)

3. “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”, Sly and the Family Stone (1969)

4. “Give a Little Bit”, Supertramp (1977)

5. “Come Together”, The Beatles (1969)

6. “Thank You”, Led Zeppelin (1969)

7. “Full Circle”, Aerosmith (1997)

8. “I Thank You”, ZZ Top (1979)

9. “God Gave Rock and Roll to You II”, KISS (1991) (You know, from “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”.)

10. “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”, Arlo Guthrie (1967)