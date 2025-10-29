Hurricane Melissa Relief: How You Can Help

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica yesterday packing 185 mile an hour winds, making it the strongest storm to ever hit Jamaica and the Atlantic basin.

By now, you’ve seen pictures and videos of the devastation Melissa has caused in Jamaica, Cuba and now the Bahamas as Melissa shifts that way.

As Central Floridians, we’ve had our share of devasting storms and the first thing others ask us in Central Florida is, “How can we help?”

That’s the same question many of you have called and asked and here’s what we found from our TV partner WFTV:

Ways to help

Jamaican Cultural Connection - https://jccnow.org/

The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida - https://www.jaaocf.com/

Caribbean Sunshine Bakery - https://www.caribbeansunshine.net/

World Kitchen - https://wck.org/

What to donate