If you grew up in the 80′s jammin’ to artists like Rick Springfield, John Cafferty, and John Waite, you’re going to love this!

Rick Springfield recently announced the “I Want My 80′s Tour” and it’s starting here in Florida with two shows. The tour opens up in St. Pete on May 28th and then they’ll be in St. Augustine the next night, May 29th at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

Joining Rick on the lineup include:

John Waite

Wang Chung

John Cafferty

Paul Young