From “Iceman” to “Batman” actor Val Kilmer passes away at 65

Val Kilmer

By Jay Edwards

Legendary actor Val Kilmer passed away yesterday at the age of 65. Val’s daughter Mercedes said that he died of pneumonia. 

Val got his start in the early ‘80s and quickly became a star in Hollywood after landing roles in some great comedies, like “Top Secret!” and “Real Genius.” His next biggest role, quite possibly the one most know him for, was playing alongside Tom Crruise in “Top Gun” as Iceman.

He got even bigger in the ‘90s, playing Jim Morrison in “The Doors” and was Batman in “Batman Forever.”

From “Tombstone” to “True Romance,” Val’s resume of big Hollywood movies is quite impressive. According to “People,” he even provided the voice of KITT in the Knight Rider” sequel series that aired in 2008 and 2009.

Despite being a huge star, Val stepped away from Hollywood in the 2000s to explore other interests and spend time with his family.

Val is survived by his two adult children, Mercedes and Jack, who he had with his ex-wife actress Joanne Whalley.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!