If Orlando’s “Banana Bandit” needs help, Jay & Brandi are ready to go

You probably heard the story about Orlando’s “Banana Bandit” that called 911 this past Sunday after a car crashed into the patio of a restaurant, that was luckily closed and no one was hurt.

Why is she called the “Banana Bandit?”

She had come from a Halloween party and she was dressed as a banana and security cameras caught her at the accident calling 911, dressed as a banana.

She went to bed and woke up the next morning and now she’s a national news headline, from TMZ to Extra, everyone is talking about the banana girl.

So, to honor our local hero, our boss bought us banana heads and we’re ready to join her “Banana Bandit” team!

But this story lead to a very funny conversation about being caught on camera or pulled over by police at the absolute worst time.

Imagine being dressed as a flasher and you get stopped by the police. True story, have a listen!