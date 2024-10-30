If you have footage of a legit ghost on your Ring camera, you could win $100,000!

If you’ve got undeniable footage of a real ghost on your Ring camera, you could cash in!

Ring announced the “Great Ghost Search” last month and you have until November 1st to submit your footage.

The video clip has to be 30 seconds or less and captured on an existing Ring device (not just any ole security camera).

The best part is you could score $100,000 if you win! If no one gets a real ghost on video, the $100,000 will go to whatever video the judges like best.



