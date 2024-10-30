If you have footage of a legit ghost on your Ring camera, you could win $100,000!

Doorbell-Camera Company Ring (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

If you’ve got undeniable footage of a real ghost on your Ring camera, you could cash in!

Ring announced the “Great Ghost Search” last month and you have until November 1st to submit your footage.

The video clip has to be 30 seconds or less and captured on an existing Ring device (not just any ole security camera).

The best part is you could score $100,000 if you win! If no one gets a real ghost on video, the $100,000 will go to whatever video the judges like best.

@usatoday

Is that a ghost? These @ring camera users captured some spooky sights and sounds. #ringdoorbell #ghost

♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote


Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

