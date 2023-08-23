If You’re On Instagram Or TikTok You Should Follow This Amazing Young Man

Instagram The Instagram photo sharing application is seen on an iPhone 11 Pro Max in this illustration photo on April 4, 2020. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

This young man naked Kevin is going viral right now, unfortunately for awful reasons. Kevin is 10 years old and has a horrible disease known as “brittle bone disease”. That means his bones are literally too brittle for him to have a normal kids life. He can’t go outside and play, he can’t run or play on a playground because he could easily break many of his bones just being a kid. His only contact outside his house and family is online, through his TikTok and IG pages.

Apparently he recently started being bullied online BY AN ADULT! This person has also been reporting Kevin’s accounts trying to get his social media shut down.

Kevin recently made this heart-breaking video:

This makes me so sad for Kevin, and mad that people can treat a kid like this. Thankfully Kevin is starting to go viral by good people who are following his accounts and being his friend. Especially a fitness expert online named James Coppola who is helping spread the good word about Kevin, and doing everything he can to shut down this horrendous troll and bully attacking a kid online.

So if you’re on either of these social media sites, and you have a heart, give Kevin a like or a follow and show him the world is full of good people, and we will absolutely stick up for Kevin against any and every bully!

