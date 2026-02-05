Iguana Blankets...the new trend? Ummm...no

An iguana stunned by the cold lies immobile on a house deck, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in South Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

According to our Fox35, A group of Florida influencers took advantage of rare freezing temperatures in the Sunshine State to make a “blanket” of cold-stunned iguanas.

A video posted on Sunday, shows influencer @stackz and his comedic co-creators in Hollywood, Florida, joking that he is trying to sleep under a pile of the invasive lizards, which were easy to capture because they were in a state of torpor called brumation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order on Jan. 30 outlining special regulations designed to temporarily allow people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit and bring them directly to five designated FWC offices. Ya I’ll stick to the good ol cotton blankets. Less scaly

