INXS founding member Andrew Farriss joins the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

It was 1977 in Sydney when the Farriss brothers teamed up with Michael Hutchence, Garry Gary Beers and Kirk Pengilly to form one of the most popular bands on the 80’s and beyond... INXS

Flash forward almost 50 years and INXS is not only about to find out if they’re going to be inducted into the Rock & Hall of Fame tonight, but they’re also celebrating the anniversary of their most popular album, “Kick.”

Andrew Farriss joined Jay & Brandi to talk about their Rock Hall nomination, the success of “Kick” and how it almost didn’t happen and why Andrew has a special tie to Florida.