Is an AC/DC tour already planned for 2025?

I’ll tell you why I think so...

AC/DC In Concert - Kansas City, MO Jason Squires/WireImage

By Jay Edwards

It has been 8 years since AC/DC has toured, their last time out on the road was in 2016. So, fans, including me, are ready!

So, is it going to happen? I think so, and here’s why...

There were already rumors flying around that AC/DC would be announcing a Spring/Summer 2025 North American tour this week. But here’s where it gets interesting:

According to several AC/DC fan sites, a Facebook event page for an April 11, 2025 AC/DC concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis popped up yesterday, but it was removed very quickly, but not before being seen.

According to Blabbermouth, prior to the event page being deleted, that page reportedly indicated that tickets for the concert would go on sale this Friday, November 15.

So, if it’s happening, we should all know about it very soon! For those about to rock, we salute you!


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

