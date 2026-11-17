A Wing drone hovers at the Nest (Drone Hub) at the Walmart Supercenter on Galleria Blvd. in Charlotte, NC. The drone hub features 12 drone pads. Beginning on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 seven local Charlotte Walmarts will begin drone deliveries.

A Wing drone hovers at the Nest (Drone Hub) at the Walmart Supercenter on Galleria Blvd. in Charlotte, NC.

With everything else going on, here’s another “new” concern you can add to the list. There’s an article in the “Wall Street Journal” that says new homeowners are getting angry about drones flying over their home to make a delivery.

Some homeowners are even claiming that these drones are “stealing their skies”. Which raises an interesting question: Do we have the right to the skies above our property?

And the basic answer is no. You don’t have the right to the sky above your house. The FAA controls the airspace, and no federal rule lets you ban drones from the air over your yard.

But the pilot still has to follow FAA rules. And if someone is using their drone to spy on, harass, or stalk people, then there are laws against that.

But as for delivery drones, they can fly over your property wherever they want.