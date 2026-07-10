It’s Free French Fry Friday!

Did you know that today is “National Fry Day” and there are quite a few local restaurants celebrating with free fries? So, if you’re looking for lunch or dinner plans, free food is always a great option.

Here’s where you can get free fries in Central Florida today... (Locations may vary)

McDonald’s

Rewards app users can get a free medium order of fries with any $1 purchase today only at participating restaurants.

Wendy’s

Customers can get free fries (any size) with a $5 purchase through their app.

Five Guys

From July 8-10, customers who purchase any burger, sandwich or hot dog through the Five Guys app or Five Guys.com will receive one free Little Fry.

Shake Shack

According to Today, from July 10-13, customers can get free classic fries with any sandwich purchase with the code FRYDAY26. The offer is valid in their app, website or in restaurants.

Arby’s

Rewards members can get a $1.99 XL Fry with a $5 minimum purchase through July 12 at participating locations.

Checker’s

You can get BOGO seasoned fries through July 12.

Chick-fil-a

If you have their app and play 3-rounds of their “Spot the Cow” game, you can get a free medium fry. The offer is valid through July 13.

Perkins

Customers can order a burger, fries and some pie for $10.99 to celebrate Fry Day.

Whataburger

Rewards members can get a free medium fry today, no purchase required, in app or online only.

Popeye’s

Rewards members can get a free regular Cajun Fries today only when you make a minimum $5 purchase in their app or on their website.

Burger King

Maybe I missed it, but they don’t have anything listed on their website, FB or Instagram. So, you might want to check first before you go pick up that yummy Whopper.