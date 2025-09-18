It’s “National Cheeseburger Day” and here’s where you can get great deals

If you don’t feel like cooking tonight or you’re looking for a place to go to lunch today, you can take advantage of some great deals on “National Cheeseburger Day!”

Applebee’s is offering 3 different burgers you can choose from for only $8.99 and yes, it comes with a side of tried, too! No promo code needed, and get it on the website/app and also for dine-in customers.

McDonald’s is giving you a 50 cent double cheeseburger today! You have to order on the app and it’s only one deal per customer.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving their rewards members BOGO cheeseburgers all day today.

BurgerFi- If you buy one cheeseburger, you can get the second one for only $1.

Burger King- If you’re a rewards member, you can get a FREE bacon cheeseburger with any $1 purchase today only.

Dairy Queen is giving their rewards members a free Double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with any online or in-app purchase of $1 or more and this is good today and tomorrow.

Sonic is giving you BOGO double cheeseburgers if you order on the app.

Wendy’s is offering a 1-cent Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any in-app purchase from today through 9/22.

At Miller’s Ale House, you can get their classic cheeseburger and fries for $9.99 all day and their smashed queso burger for $13.99.

You can check out more deals on NJ.com and just remember, some locations might not be participating. So, it never hurts to call first before you head to the restaurant to get a free cheeseburger.