It’s Official! “Fleetwood Mac: The Chain” coming in January

(L-R) John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group "Fleetwood Mac" pose for a portrait in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

We heard it was happening and now its been confirmed...

“Fleetwood Mac: The Chain,” the first and only fully authorized documentary about the legendary rock band, will debut on January 29, 2027 on Apple TV.

According to Deadline, Apple has described the documentary as a “definitive and unprecedented look at Fleetwood Mac’s story, bringing together voices, memories and perspectives of Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.”