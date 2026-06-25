It’s pretty bad when Doctors & Nurses are getting scared of the latest health “trends”.

I mean, they did go to school for this stuff...so we should be the ones who are scared!! There’s a thread on social media where doctors and nurses are listing the latest “scary” health trends that are becoming way too common. Now don’t take any of these personally if you happen to follow/participate in any of these...you just might want to be mindul of them.

Here are a few:

1. Vaping. “We just don’t know yet what effects they will have. It’s possible we’re going to see a lot of Interstitial Lung Disease in 20 to 30 years, but honestly, no one knows. But it’s dangerous to think it’s ‘healthier’ than smoking.”

2. Ketamine. “It’s leading to serious bladder dysfunction, among the young.”

3. Sleep deprivation and energy drinks as a daily survival tool. “Our bodies are not meant to run on that combo forever.”

4. GLP-1 drugs. “They can be a life-changer for people with diabetes, and people who are obese and have difficulty controlling cravings. However, they can cause serious complications for people who don’t take them as directed.”

5. Nitrous Oxide abuse. “It’s getting more common, and can be really bad . . . from chemical burns in your mouth and throat to nervous system malfunction.”

6. E-scooters and E-bikes. “They are quickly becoming one of the top reasons for a visit to the E.R., with collisions between riders . . . riders and pedestrians . . . riders and vehicles . . . and riders flying off from uneven terrain.”

7. Influencer medicine. “On one end, there’s the stuff that’s just an ineffective waste of money. On the other, there’s the stuff that’s actually detrimental.”

8. “Parasite cleanses” from TikTok. “They’re causing liver failure.”

9. Distrust in medical professionals and conspiracy theories. There are many comments about this . . . some with sad, unfortunate results that make you angry that people were told to ignore doctors, just for hits or viral fame.

10. False panaceas. “The belief that everything can be cured by [insert trendy thing]. Don’t need to eat right, I’ll take a vitamin. Don’t need to exercise, I can just get a GLP-1. Don’t need to address the underlying issues, I can just get testosterone injections .