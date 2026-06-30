Its summertime in Florida. Of course we’re heading to the beach. Just keep your mouth SHUT!!!

There’s really no question that at some point you’re headed to the beach at some point this summer, but you may want to be a little extra careful. Try your best not to swallow any ocean water.

A new Canadian study found people who accidentally swallowed water were more likely to come down with stomach problems. That’s because some of that water might be contaminated with bacteria linked to seagull poo. Yummy...right?

The good news is less than 3% of the people studied actually reported getting sick after a beach visit. And the biggest risk was for people who swallowed water while swimming.

Researchers say this is one of the first studies to directly connect seagull contamination with stomach illness.

There’s no need to avoid the beach this summer. But maybe when you’re swimming, it’s best to keep your mouth closed. Probably pretty sound advice if I don’t say so myself!