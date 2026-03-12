Jack Osbourne and his wife welcome new baby girl “Ozzy”

Tribeca Film Festival 2011 Portrait Studio - Day 4 Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival (Larry Busacca)
Ladies and gentelmen, may we introduce you to baby Ozzy!

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world yesterday, March 11th. Her name?

In honor of the late great Ozzy Osbourne, please meet Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. Yes, she has been named after the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.

This is the couple’s 2nd child together and Jack’s fifth child, three from his previous marriage with his ex-wife.

