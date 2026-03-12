Jack Osbourne and his wife welcome new baby girl “Ozzy”

Ladies and gentelmen, may we introduce you to baby Ozzy!
Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world yesterday, March 11th. Her name?
In honor of the late great Ozzy Osbourne, please meet Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. Yes, she has been named after the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.
This is the couple’s 2nd child together and Jack’s fifth child, three from his previous marriage with his ex-wife.
Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree, have welcomed a baby daughter, naming her after Jack’s late father, Ozzy. pic.twitter.com/lbpsrT1MWm— Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 12, 2026