Jack Osbourne and his wife welcome new baby girl “Ozzy”

Ladies and gentelmen, may we introduce you to baby Ozzy!

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world yesterday, March 11th. Her name?

Please meet Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. Yes, she has been named after Ozzy Osbourne.

This is the couple’s 2nd child together and Jack’s fifth child, three from his previous marriage with his ex-wife.