Jacob Eckert | Honoree for July 17th, 2026

Jacob Eckert, of Osceola County Fire and Rescue, was nominated by his father-in-law Robert Mock who said, “Lieutenant Jacob Eckert exemplifies the dedication and excellence of the firefighting profession. With over a decade of service at Osceola County Fire and Rescue, he has earned each advancement through hard work, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public service, safety, and training. He trains new hires, leads survival training sessions, engineering training, facilitates leadership courses, and mentors fellow lieutenants.

Lieutenant Eckert embodies the highest standard of public service, strengthening the department and shaping its future through his leadership. His consistent, honest, and disciplined character traits have made a lasting impression on his crew and colleagues. His commitment extends beyond duty into the community, leaving a meaningful impact.”

Jacob, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 19.

©2026 Cox Media Group