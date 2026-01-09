Jadeon Mendez|Honoree for January 9th, 2026

Jadeon Mendez was nominated by his mother Maricela who said, “My son Jadeon is a dedicated Road Ranger on the 417 highway. Jadeon is reliable, always professional and ready to serve his community at all times. His main objective is to make sure the highway is running smoothly and that the roads are clear and safe from debris left behind on the road. He cares about the welfare of all drivers whether they’re out of gas or in need of a tire change he’s prepared to help and get them going without jeopardizing other drivers. Jadeon is Basic Life Support (BLS) certified,” “CPR certified,” “trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR),” First Aid/CPR/AED certified I’m very proud of my son and that he takes his job very seriously. ”

Jadeon, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Splitsville at Disney Springs.

©2026 Cox Media Group