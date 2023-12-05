James ‘JY’ Young From Styx Called Ethan Ahead Of Their Multiple 2024 Tours

Styx, Foreigner And Don Felder In Concert - Newark, NJ NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 26: Guitarist James Young of the group Styx performs at Prudential Center on June 26, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

James Young is one of the founders, and only original contiguous member of Styx. They are kicking off 2024, an almost full year of touring, in Clearwater January 5th, and will make multiple trips around our area. That includes headlining dates and a just announced co-headliner tour with Foreigner and John Waite called the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour.

James is a funny guy who loves to laugh, and we did throughout the interview, about all kinds of stuff like football (he’s a Bears fan having a bad year), Styx using backward masking to promote devil stuff according to crazy religious people and the PMRC, and of course the upcoming Styx tours running most of 2024.

Styx 2024 tour dates include:

January 5th in Clearwater at The Sound

January 7th in Pompano Beach at the Amphitheatre

With Foreigner on the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour:

July 19th in West Palm Beach at iThink Financial Amp

July 20th in Tampa at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amp, and I’m sure more to come.

