Jason Howard | Honoree for May 19th, 2023

Jason was nominated by his friend, Matthew Robertson, who said “Jason Howard, He is an example of self-sacrifice like no man I have ever seen. He works countless hours serving his community making sure their needs are met. Leaving his house in the worst of weather to respond to his community’s needs. Thinking about his needs last and doing the thankless job of restoring our needs we think less about and take for granted but the beautiful thing about everything is that’s his passion and he wouldn’t have it any other way. During his free time he trains upcoming line workers instilling the important impact of safety and a job well done!!! He is the real deal of humility and putting himself last and I’m proud to call him my friend!!!!”

Jason, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Marlow’s Tavern.

