Javier Landa | Honoree for March 14th, 2025

Javier Landa

Javier Landa was nominated by his wife Cindy who says ‚”My husband is a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. We recently had our second baby and he has been amazing taking care of our toddler so I could focus on recovering and taking care of our new baby. When he’s not working on special victims cases, any spare time he has he takes classes to get his master’s degree or studies for his corporal exam and interview. He does it all to provide a better life for us. He is the true definition of a first responder and great husband. I would love to see him honored.”

Javier, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive an $100 Gift Card to the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.


©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!